Fog Prevails In Several Cities Of Punjab.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:24 PM

Fog prevails in several cities of Punjab.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ahore, December 22 (Online) Several cities including Lahore (Pakistan Point news / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ahore of Punjab are in the grip of fog.The limit of visibility at National Highways is 50 meters and Motorways M 3 and 4 have been closed.

Motorway police has issued advisory to the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

In Multan flights have been diverted to Islamabad due to thick fog.Many cities of Sindh are also in the grip of heavy fog and one person has been killed and 8 injured in various traffic incidents. In Pattoki a trawler trampled a motorcyclist. In Vehari eight persons injured when five vehicles collided.This morning the temperature in Quetta was recorded minus two degrees centigrade.

