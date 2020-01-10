UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fog Rules In Punjab, Motorway Section Closed

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Fog rules in Punjab, Motorway section closed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The motorway sections from Samundri to Darkhana (M3), Gojra to Shamkot (M4) and Khanewal to Multan (M5) have been closed as dense fog engulfed parts of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday.

According to private news channel,Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Gojra, Basti Maluk, Lodhran and several other cities as visibility was very low.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero meters due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary traveling.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Motorway Traffic Bahawalpur Khanewal Lodhran Gojra Samundri From

Recent Stories

Alice Wells to come to Pakistan on three-day offic ..

8 minutes ago

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat condemns organized visits by De ..

6 minutes ago

Paul's Thunder spoil Westbrook's return, Sixers ra ..

6 minutes ago

LG, Microsoft join hands on infotainment, building ..

2 minutes ago

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

23 minutes ago

Abkhazian Interior Ministry to Prevent Clashes at ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.