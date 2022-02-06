Fog situation normal, traffic restore on M-1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :M-1 motorway is open for all kinds of traffic after declaring the intensity of fog at all interchanges as normal, an official of the Motorway Police said here Sunday.

He said due to closure of the motorway at M-1, there were long queue of the vehicles intended to use M-1 but not after the intensity of fog at all the interchanges including Peshawar M-1, the traffic has been restored at Swabi, Charsadda and Rashkai interchanges.

He said for the guideline of those who want to use other interchanges of the Motorway, the Motorways Police have been performing their duties well in time to avoid any untoward incident due to heavy fog in the early morning but now the situation is normal.