Fog, Smog: CTP Delivers Lectures At Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:57 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) delivering lectures at different educational institutes on daily basis to create awareness among students about precautionary measures during fog and smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) delivering lectures at different educational institutes on daily basis to create awareness among students about precautionary measures during fog and smog.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the City Traffic Police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the education unit of CTP were organizing lectures at different educational institutes on daily basis.

The students and teachers were being informed about precautionary measures during fog and smog in order to prevent any mishap.

The CTP officials informed students to use fog lights and parking lights while travelling in fog.

The CTO Huma Naseeb has urged masses to call CTP helpline 1915 or 03359151915 in case of any assistance during travelling.

