Fog, smog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast that smog and fog would engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night time during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over northwest Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Astore, Kalat -04, Kalam, Pulwama, Baramulla -03, Gupis and Anantnag -02 C.

