Fog To Continue This Week; Causes Inconvenience To Travelers, Sensitive Groups

Published November 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Fog will continue engulfing the plain areas of Punjab at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours causing inconvenience to the travellers and making the air quality bad for the vulnerable groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Fog will continue engulfing the plain areas of Punjab at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours causing inconvenience to the travellers and making the air quality bad for the vulnerable groups.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

The Met Office has already indicated the prevalence of foggy conditions in northeast and southern parts of Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during this week due to persistent dry weather.

These conditions are likely to continue during the whole week particularly during night and morning hours.

While, very cold weather conditions in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The foggy conditions may affect transportation means while the air quality would be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The met office has also advised the travelers to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred in a few plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Skardu -07 C, Ziarat -05, Gupis, Kalat -04, Gilgit, Astore, Hunza, Kalam -03, Shopian, Bagrote -02, Srinagar, Pulwama, Rawalakot, Anantnag and Baramulla -01 C.

