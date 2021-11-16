UrduPoint.com

Fog To Engulf A Few Places Over Northeast, South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south Punjab

Fog is likely to engulf a few places over northeast and south Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Fog is likely to engulf a few places over northeast and south Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09, Skardu -07, Kalam, Gilgit, Kalat -03, Astore, Gupis, Anantnag -02, Srinagar -01.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competi ..

BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competitiveness in industry: Azfar Ah ..

41 seconds ago
 Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to pr ..

Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to problems of people

1 minute ago
 No compromise on substandard, expiry foods: Direct ..

No compromise on substandard, expiry foods: Director SFA

1 minute ago
 Two more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

Two more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Laments Indifference Toward Migrants

Pope Francis Laments Indifference Toward Migrants

2 minutes ago
 AJK varsity Neelum valley campus to launch tourism ..

AJK varsity Neelum valley campus to launch tourism, hospitality program

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.