Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Fog is likely to engulf a few places over northeast and south Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09, Skardu -07, Kalam, Gilgit, Kalat -03, Astore, Gupis, Anantnag -02, Srinagar -01.