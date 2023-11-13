Fog to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Fog is likely to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Synoptic Situation Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Tuesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Skardu -03, Kalam -02, Kalat and Gupis -01 C.