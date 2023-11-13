Open Menu

Fog To Engulf Few Places In Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Fog to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, KP

Fog is likely to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Fog is likely to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Synoptic Situation Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Tuesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Skardu -03, Kalam -02, Kalat and Gupis -01 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

PR retrieves land worth Rs 9 mln from land grabber ..

PR retrieves land worth Rs 9 mln from land grabbers

2 seconds ago
 Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace ..

Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace in Gaza

20 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on 61st day of recovery campaign

20 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali cele ..

Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali celebrations

20 minutes ago
 Privatization Minister holds meeting with managem ..

Privatization Minister holds meeting with management of HBFC

20 minutes ago
 Tribal police need to improve capacity, informatio ..

Tribal police need to improve capacity, information gathering system: Commission ..

20 minutes ago
Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

19 minutes ago
 AC visited Dara bazaar

AC visited Dara bazaar

20 minutes ago
 Fine of more than Rs 1 mln collected for overprici ..

Fine of more than Rs 1 mln collected for overpricing, hoarding in 12 days

20 minutes ago
 Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural expor ..

Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural exports: Caretaker Punjab Minister ..

20 minutes ago
 WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

32 minutes ago
 Police recovered abducted student

Police recovered abducted student

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan