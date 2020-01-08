UrduPoint.com
Fog To Engulf Plain Areas Of Country; Cold Wave To Continue: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Fog to engulf plain areas of country; cold wave to continue: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab, few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours for the next few days, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The synoptic situation has indicated movement of a deep westerly wave from upper parts of the country to the east wards.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in the northern parts.

"The cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during next few days with decrease in night temperatures", Director PMD, Zaheer Ahmad Babar told APP.

He said the foggy conditions will also prevail in plain areas of the country till the next rain spell.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Narowal 17, Lahore (City 06, AP 02), Gujranwala 05, Sialkot (City 04, AP 03), Jhelum 04, Murree 03, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Okara 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 16, Malamjabba , Patan 10, Drosh, Saidusharif 06, Dir (Upper 06, Lower 03), Balakot 04, Kakul, Mirkhani 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, AP 06), Rawlkot 07, Garhidupatta 03, Kotli 01, Balochistan: Ormara 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Sindh: Dadu 03.

The snowfall (inches) recorded during the period was Kalam 08, Malamjabba 04, Astore 03, Drosh, Dir 02, Chitral and Murree 01.

The lowest recorded temperatures recorded in various parts were Kalam -14 C, Parachinar, Malamjabba -08 C, Skardu -07 C, Kalat, Astore -05 C, Muree -04 C, Chillas and Chitral -03 C.

