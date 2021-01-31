Fog to reduce from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Sunday predicts fog intensity to reduce from Monday in capital comparatively to previous days.

Talking to APP, he said the upcoming rain spell which would started from January 23 in most parts of the country would help reducing fog in the atmosphere.

He said fog results in travel delays and in some cases cancellations, forecasting fog can be difficult, but its proper prediction extremely important.

