Fog to reduce from tomorrow:Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Wednesday said fog intensity would reduce from Thursday in Capital comparatively previous days.

Talking to APP,he said the upcoming rain spell which would started from January 23 in most parts of the country would help reducing fog in the atmosphere.

He said fog results in travel delays and in some cases cancellations,forecasting fog can be difficult, but its proper prediction extremely important.

