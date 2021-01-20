UrduPoint.com
Fog To Reduce From Tomorrow:Spokesman PMD

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Wednesday said fog intensity would reduce from Thursday in Capital comparatively previous days.

Talking to APP,he said the upcoming rain spell which would started from January 23 in most parts of the country would help reducing fog in the atmosphere.

He said fog results in travel delays and in some cases cancellations,forecasting fog can be difficult, but its proper prediction extremely important.

