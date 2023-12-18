Fog: Visibility by 10 meters in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur city faced low visibility on roads by 10 meters after the region received very dense fog on Monday morning.

Mist started on Sunday evening and it increased at a maximum level even though visibility was by 10 meters on Monday morning.

The heavy haze disrupted routine traffic as it was thin on roads in the morning time.

The local Met Office has forecast more fog for the next few days. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum at 08 centigrade during the last 24 hours.