Fogging drive expands across Islamabad to eliminate dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its anti-dengue campaign, carrying out fogging operations in different neighborhoods to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

The drive is being implemented in phases, with teams focusing on areas where dengue risk is higher due to stagnant water and thick vegetation.

The latest round of fogging has covered residential sectors including G-8 and G-9, where field teams moved street by street to ensure proper spraying. Officials said the campaign is not limited to one part of the city and will gradually be extended to all urban and suburban zones.

Health department representatives explained that the fogging operation is designed to eliminate adult mosquitoes before they multiply further. They added that this effort is part of a broader strategy that also includes awareness sessions, inspections of houses, and removal of water collection points.

District administration officers emphasized that the program is being carried out with close coordination between health teams, municipal staff, and community workers.

According to them, priority has been given to sectors where recent dengue cases were reported or where mosquito breeding is likely.

Residents have been urged to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean, covering water containers, and avoiding the accumulation of rainwater. Authorities noted that community participation is essential to sustain the effectiveness of spraying activities.

In addition to fogging, surveillance teams are visiting schools, mosques, and public buildings to check water storage sites and advise caretakers on precautionary measures. Officials assured that feedback from citizens is being taken seriously and that reported areas of concern are being quickly added to the fogging schedule.

The city administration also highlighted that dengue prevention requires continuous effort rather than seasonal campaigns. They stressed that early action can prevent larger outbreaks in the coming weeks.