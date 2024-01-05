Open Menu

Foggy Condition Prevails In KP, M1, Swat Express Way Closed For Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Foggy condition prevails in KP, M1, Swat Express way closed for traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the foggy conditions with cold waves continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar remained covered in fog while the mercury level dropped to 5C in the provincial capital with zero visibility in the morning.

Owing to dense fog the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) temporarily closed M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai and Burhan Interchange and Swat Express Motorway.

Due to fog/smog in the city, the district administration issued instructions to the citizens urging them to restrict their movement in vehicles and if necessary use fog lights and keep headlights low.

Avoid frequent lane changes and maintain sufficient distance from the front vehicle on the road to avoid accidents.

People are advised to contact helpline number 1915 for traffic-related information,l.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

12 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

12 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

12 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

12 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

12 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

12 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

12 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

12 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

12 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan