Foggy Conditions: DS directs DEs, stations masters to ensure trains safe operations

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway, Naveed Mubashir on Friday directed Divisional Engineers and Station Masters to ensure safe operation of trains during fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway, Naveed Mubashir on Friday directed Divisional Engineers and Station Masters to ensure safe operation of trains during fog.

In order to make the train operation safer, he directed them to inspect and mobilize patrolling in their respective sections while issuing instructions to the station masters and all the operational staff that they should personally see all the steps during the fog and take precautionary measures to avoid an accident, said a news release.