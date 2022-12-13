UrduPoint.com

Foggy Conditions Likely To Develop Over Plain Areas Of Punjab, Upper Sindh

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Foggy conditions likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 03mm, Parachinar, Dir 02 and Drosh 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11C, Kalam -05, Kalat, Skardu -04, Gupis and Rawalakot -03c.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check o ..

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

3 minutes ago
 Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

3 minutes ago
 Mushaira organised to mark 70 years of Pak-Japan d ..

Mushaira organised to mark 70 years of Pak-Japan diplomatic ties

3 minutes ago
 Investigators of Corruption Case at European Parli ..

Investigators of Corruption Case at European Parliament Seize Over $1,5 Million ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Council Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status ..

EU Council Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status to Bosnia and Herzegovina

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Re ..

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.