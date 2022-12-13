Foggy conditions likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 03mm, Parachinar, Dir 02 and Drosh 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11C, Kalam -05, Kalat, Skardu -04, Gupis and Rawalakot -03c.