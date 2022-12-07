UrduPoint.com

Foggy Conditions Likely To Persist Over Plain Areas Of Punjab, KP, Upper Sindh

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cloudy weather in the upper parts with rain (snow over the mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

Foggy conditions occurred over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -11 C, Skardu -07, Kalam -05, Ziarat, Gupis -04, Kalat, Gilgit and Astore -03 C.

