UrduPoint.com

Foggy Conditions Likely To Prevail Over Plain Areas Of Punjab:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions prevailed in a few plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09C, Skardu -06, Ziarat -05, Kalat -04, Astore, Hunza -03, Bagrote, Shopian, Pulwama, Gilgit, Kalam -02, Srinagar, Anantnag, Quetta and Baramulla -01C.

