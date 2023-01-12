Foggy conditions subsided after wet spell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Foggy conditions subsided on Thursday with first rainy spell in Northeast Punjab including the provincial capital and Pothohar region on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain/snowfall was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, rain was likely in Northeast Punjab, Islamabad and Pothohar region during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 8°C, while maximum touched to 16.