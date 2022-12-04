Foggy conditions to intensify in plain areas during this week

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The foggy conditions prevailing in the plain areas of Punjab will be intensified during this week that would affect the air quality and transportation means, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

"Due to the persistent dry weather, foggy conditions are likely to continue during the coming week with increasing intensity, particularly during night and morning hours, the PMD said.

The weather will remain very cold in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the week.

About the possible impacts, the met office said that foggy conditions may affect transportation means.

While the quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the met office said and advised the travelers to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the PMD, a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country as per the synoptic analysis.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, partly cloudy weather is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred at few plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08 C, Ziarat, Skardu -05, Kalat, Kalam and Gupis 04 C.