UrduPoint.com

Foggy Conditions To Persist In Plain Areas Of Punjab, Upper Sindh

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Foggy conditions to persist in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while, very cold/partly cloudy in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in the Potohar region during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions prevailed over a few areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Skardu -09, Ziarat, Gupis -06, Gilgit, Astore -05, Hunza, Kalat -04, Kalam & Bagrote -03C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

1 hour ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

1 hour ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.