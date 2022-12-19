Foggy conditions to persist in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while, very cold/partly cloudy in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in the Potohar region during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions prevailed over a few areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Skardu -09, Ziarat, Gupis -06, Gilgit, Astore -05, Hunza, Kalat -04, Kalam & Bagrote -03C.