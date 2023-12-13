"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across motorways

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 11:47 PM

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for commuters to beware that a thick blanket of fog has descended upon Pakistan's motorways, shrouding key routes in near-blinding conditions and causing major closures at various locations

The worst-hit stretch is the Gojra-Faisalabad section of the M4, where visibility has dipped to a perilous 20-150 meters, forcing authorities to shut down both northbound and southbound lanes.

The NHMP public relations officer said that this isn't an isolated incident the dense fog has also disrupted traffic on the M3, N-5 North, and N-5 Central sectors, with visibility dropping as low as 40-50 meters in some areas.

The heavy vehicles are particularly affected, as authorities have banned their entry on several fog-affected routes.

The spokesman further said that the chaos doesn't end there but roadwork diversions are adding to the travel woes, with closures and detours popping up on the M2, N-5 North, and N-5 Central sectors.

Moreover, the authorities warned that commuters that from T.Chowk to Sawan on the N-5, a single-lane closure is causing traffic congestion and delays.

The NHMP authorities advised the commuters to stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation, and remember, when in doubt, turn back! "Your destination can wait, but your safety can't:.

