Foggy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office on Thursday forecast dense fog and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature of 13 centigrade and the minimum of 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather was also forecast for rest of the region.

