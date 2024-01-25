Foggy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office on Thursday forecast dense fog and very cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature of 13 centigrade and the minimum of 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The fog and very cold weather was also forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power1 minute ago
-
Software developed to trace bikers without helmets9 minutes ago
-
President for special focus on development of GB's natural, human resources10 minutes ago
-
Election seminars help enhance PID's election awareness efforts:PIO10 minutes ago
-
WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer10 minutes ago
-
PSCA initiates "Crime Stoppers Service”20 minutes ago
-
WASA issues final notices to defaulters of Grain Market20 minutes ago
-
Lesco detects 389 power pilferers20 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Dera office listens to complaints at South Waziristan30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan caretaker govt to ensure supply of clean drinking water in Gwadar, adjoining areas: Domk ..30 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality hajj arrangements: minister39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual interest42 minutes ago