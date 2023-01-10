UrduPoint.com

Foggy Weather To Become Less Intense In Sindh:Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Foggy weather to become less intense in Sindh:Met office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast less foggy weather in some parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The foggy weather will become less intense in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohen-Jo-Daro.

However, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Mohan-Jo-Daro 04-06 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 07-09 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 08-10 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

1 hour ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.