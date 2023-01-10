Foggy weather to become less intense in Sindh:Met office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast less foggy weather in some parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The foggy weather will become less intense in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohen-Jo-Daro.

However, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Mohan-Jo-Daro 04-06 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 07-09 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 08-10 degrees Centigrade.

