Fog/smog Likely At Various Parts Of Punjab: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Fog/smog is likely to occur at various parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Fog/smog is likely to occur in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country.

Dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in northwestern Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of country, while cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu -03 and Kalam -01C.

