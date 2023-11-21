Open Menu

Fog/smog Likely To Develop In Plain Areas Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at morning hours during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at morning hours during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in the upper parts.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06 C, Skardu -05, Gupis and Kalam -01C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Skardu

Recent Stories

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

1 minute ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

2 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

4 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

3 minutes ago
 Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

4 minutes ago
Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

20 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

20 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

20 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

24 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

24 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan