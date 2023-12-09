Fog/smog to persist in plain areas of country: PMD

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in northern districts.

The cold weather is expected in most parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest temperatures were Leh -11 C, Skardu -08, Srinagar -05, Astore, Kalam -04, Gilgit -03, Kalat and Quetta -02C.