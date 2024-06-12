FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for obtaining new responsibilities

Chairperson, Friends of Kashmir International (FoKI), Ghazala Habib and Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed Lone in a joint statement have felicitated the newly elected office bearers of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Chairperson, Friends of Kashmir International (FoKI), Ghazala Habib and Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed Lone in a joint statement have felicitated the newly elected office bearers of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chapter.

According to Kashmir media service, the FoKI leaders in their statement congratulated Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Pervez Ahmed Shah for being elected as the convener APHC-AJK and Secretary General of the conglomerate.

Ghazala Habib and Abdul Hameed Lone expressed hope that the new Hurriyat leadership will utilize all their capabilities to lead the ongoing freedom struggle towards logical conclusion and work on international front to build a powerful world opinion in favor of Kashmir struggle.

They said that new Hurriyat leader will apprise world community about the plight of Kashmiri nation under the clutches of brute Indian forces. "Kashmiri nation is looking towards Pakistan and new Hurriyat leadership and APHC use all their efforts to fulfill the expectations of the Kashmiri people", they added.

The chairperson FoKI said, "We will highlight the issue of Kashmir at the international level and work together with the Hurriyat leadership to deal with Indian atrocities and challenges Kashmiri are facing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).