Folk artists enthrall audience at Balochistan musical night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Folk artists from Balochistan on Thursday evening enthralled audience here at musical night organized by Lok Virsa as part of week-long 'Lok Mela'.

According to NIFTH, folk artists and musicians including master Abdul Baqi, Taj Muhammad Tajal, Muhammad Ali Brohi, Bawal Khan, Shah Wali, Aziz Shad, Ramazan Shad, Azeem Jan, Waseem Alam, Roh Ullah, Raisani, Zakir Hussain, Araz Muhammad, Muhammad Khan and others enthralled the audience at open air theatre.

They presented famous folk songs of Balochistan and got big applause from the audience.

Folk Festival 'Lok Mela' continues in Lok Virsa in which all the provinces were highlighting the beauty of their diverse culture through shows of arts and crafts in their pavilions.

A large number of people were also visiting Balochistan pavilion showcasing Balochistan's rich cultural legacy.

The pavilion showed the beautiful culture through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad.

The pavilion has been set up by the Balochistan directorate of culture in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

The Balochistan contingent included craftspeople, folk artists and folk musicians.

Lok Mela is going on with all its festivities from 10.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. till November 7.