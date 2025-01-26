Open Menu

Folk Artists Enthralled The Audience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Folk artists enthralled the audience

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Folk artists received big appreciation by the audience during a "Punjab Folk Music Show" which was organized by Punjab Arts Council on Sunday.

In the festival, folk music of the Potohar region was beautifully presented by renowned folk singers Naziq Hussain and Iram Abbasi.

A 'sherkhawani' competition was also held between Naziq Hussain and Iram Abbasi. Sherkhawani was presented by traditional music instruments of the Potohar region using sitar, ghara, dholak and harmonium. In addition, Ali Imran, the son of Shaukat Ali Khan, and Ghulam Abbas Farasat also demonstrated their art in the music show.

Ghulam Abbas presented kafiyan while Imran Shaukat presented his father’s famous songs which were greatly appreciated by the people. Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that folk music has its own effectiveness and poetry recitation is the identity of this region.

"It is the responsibility of the Arts Council to provide a platform to local artists," he said adding that the Arts Council was striving to promote all fields of arts.

