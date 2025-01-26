Folk Artists Enthralled The Audience
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Folk artists received big appreciation by the audience during a "Punjab Folk Music Show" which was organized by Punjab Arts Council on Sunday.
In the festival, folk music of the Potohar region was beautifully presented by renowned folk singers Naziq Hussain and Iram Abbasi.
A 'sherkhawani' competition was also held between Naziq Hussain and Iram Abbasi. Sherkhawani was presented by traditional music instruments of the Potohar region using sitar, ghara, dholak and harmonium. In addition, Ali Imran, the son of Shaukat Ali Khan, and Ghulam Abbas Farasat also demonstrated their art in the music show.
Ghulam Abbas presented kafiyan while Imran Shaukat presented his father’s famous songs which were greatly appreciated by the people. Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that folk music has its own effectiveness and poetry recitation is the identity of this region.
"It is the responsibility of the Arts Council to provide a platform to local artists," he said adding that the Arts Council was striving to promote all fields of arts.
Recent Stories
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary vows to implement 14-point Kurram agreement17 seconds ago
-
9,000 get interest-free loans under CM’s Apna Ghar programme19 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes strides in wildlife conservation efforts22 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori vows to promote sports at SOP Marathon in Karachi31 seconds ago
-
2-Day 19th Convocation Ceremony of Riphah Int'l University concludes34 seconds ago
-
Folk artists enthralled the audience37 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day39 seconds ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, cold weather41 minutes ago
-
No clue to kidnapped ex-official in 36 hours51 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar51 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians meet PM, discuss issues of their constituencies1 hour ago
-
Drug Inspector raids warehouse, recovers counterfeit medicines1 hour ago