Folk dance, singing and theatre performances held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized folk dance, singing and theatre performances to promote new talent.

According to the PAC spokesman, the winners of the provincial level Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021-22 performed in the program.

The chief guests were Director Operations PAC Lahore Muhammad Abrar Alam and Naheed Manzoor .

The Azam Khosa group from Dera Ghazi Khan entertained the audience by performing traditional Balochi dance, the spokesman said.

Tahir Ali Khan from Chakwal evoked pleasant memories of old days with folk songs.

In the end, the Nowsherawan group from Faisalabad gave theatrical performances and received a lot of appreciation from the audience, he added.

Mohammad Abrar Alam said that the Punjab government was pleased to organize the Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt programme to find talented youth and promote them.

He said that the young generation was a precious asset of the country, and the present government was taking significant steps to make them productive citizens.

Naheed Manzoor said that due to the efforts of the Punjab government, young artists were performing in front of you after being selected through competitions at tehsil, district, division and provincial levels.

Many renowned artists had made Pakistan famous worldwide. They were trained by the Arts Council, she said.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that artists were gems of Pakistani culture.

A large number of people showed up to watch the programme.