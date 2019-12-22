UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Folk Festival 'Virsa' Concludes At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Folk festival 'Virsa' concludes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day colourful folk mela, titled 'Virsa', organized by the Lahore Arts Council, was concluded on the note of peace, love and harmony at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Sunday.

Performers from Punjab presented local and cultural songs and the dance was greatly admired by viewers. The audience also praised the Lahore Arts Council for holding the festival.

On the closing ceremony of the festival, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the purpose of the festival was to create a spark in social beauty and to provide people with an opportunity to come closer to each other, which would promote an environment of love and tolerance in the society.

In his concluding remarks, Ather Ali thanked all performers, participants and attendees over their extraordinary participation and hard work at the festival. "It was important to provide positive opportunities and gatherings for youth to get knowledge about our lively culture," he added.

The festival was attended by a large number of artists, students and the general publicadh/bl/rsd

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.