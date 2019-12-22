Folk festival 'Virsa' concludes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day colourful folk mela, titled 'Virsa', organized by the Lahore Arts Council, was concluded on the note of peace, love and harmony at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Sunday.

Performers from Punjab presented local and cultural songs and the dance was greatly admired by viewers. The audience also praised the Lahore Arts Council for holding the festival.

On the closing ceremony of the festival, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the purpose of the festival was to create a spark in social beauty and to provide people with an opportunity to come closer to each other, which would promote an environment of love and tolerance in the society.

In his concluding remarks, Ather Ali thanked all performers, participants and attendees over their extraordinary participation and hard work at the festival. "It was important to provide positive opportunities and gatherings for youth to get knowledge about our lively culture," he added.

The festival was attended by a large number of artists, students and the general publicadh/bl/rsd