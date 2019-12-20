UrduPoint.com
Folk Festival 'Virsa' Takes Place At Alhamra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:39 PM

A three-day colourful folk mela titled "Virsa", under the auspices of the Lahore Art Council (LAC), started here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day colourful folk mela titled "Virsa", under the auspices of the Lahore Art Council (LAC), started here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

The event was inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, along Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan.

Chairperson BoG LAC Moneeza Hashmi and famous singer and member of LAC Waris Baig specially participated in the event.

Nadeem Qureshi said the LAC was determined to support arts and culture in pursuing excellence, representing the cultural roots and contemporary concerns of people.

Performers from Punjab presented local and cultural songs and dances which were greatly admired by the public.

People from all walks of life participated in the event and made it memorable. The festival would continue till Dec 22.

