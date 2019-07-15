UrduPoint.com
Folk Music And Dance Is The Spirit Of Culture, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

A grand music night featuring renowned singers enthralled the people of twin cities here on Sunday organized by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A grand music night featuring renowned singers enthralled the people of twin cities here on Sunday organized by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar was chief guest while Member Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed participated as special guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.Renowned singer Fazal Abbas Jutt presented various famous traditional songs on the occasionand folk artists mesmerized the people by presenting traditional dances of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir and got big applause from the audience.

The program anchored by famous artists Masood Khawaja focused on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment. Addressing at the occasion, folk music and dance is spirit of culture which has been evolved through centuries. He said that it was common responsibility of the people to adhere with their indigenous culture instead of adopting foreign culture.

