- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Folk Music Night
Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A folk music night will be held at the Punjab Art Council, here on Thursday, July 28.
According to official sources, noted folk singers will perform during the function, which will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium at 6p.m.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times
Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar
Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar
Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab
The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan
Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more test positive for dengue virus in RWP48 seconds ago
-
2,000 FC personnel to be imparted anti-riot training in current fiscal year: Sana Ullah51 seconds ago
-
Wasa's CRC, monsoon control cell functional11 minutes ago
-
Wani concerned over declining health condition of Malik, other prisoners11 minutes ago
-
Wildlife deptt foils two separate bids to smuggle falcon11 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson11 minutes ago
-
DC for best drainage system at mourning procession routes11 minutes ago
-
KP HCC initiates grand operation against quackery21 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South for quick redressal of complaints received on Pak Portal21 minutes ago
-
District admin prepared to deal with possible flood21 minutes ago
-
Forest deptt to plant 3.3m saplings31 minutes ago
-
China launches six new satellites31 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.