Folk Musical Program Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized a folk music program on the second day of a three-day cultural festival at Government Post Graduate College Attock.

Principal of PAC Prof Majid Waheed Bhatti while addressing the participants as the chief guest said that Punjabi culture was recognized across the world due to its uniqueness.

Fairs are an essential part of this culture, it is a collection of the culture of all its federating units i.e. Punjab, Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Azad Kashmir." Bhatti further said, "Through fairs we will spread the fragrance of tolerance which will give a message of peace and love for humanity.

" The Pothohar land has nurtured world-renowned and respected civilizations and has given rise to scientific, literary, and cultural phenomena.

Assistant Director (AD) of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman said that Punjab artists had preserved their folk songs, tunes, and unique accents richly.

On the second day of the cultural fair, there was a rush of visitors to the stalls of artisans.

Arshad Rahi, Rashid Rahi, Naseem Siddiqui, Hikmat Awan, Laila Jatta, Muhammad Hamza and Rameez Siddique performed beautiful songs and received a lot of applause from the audience.

