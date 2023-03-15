UrduPoint.com

Folk Night Held To Mark Punjab Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday organized Punjab Folk night in connection with Punjab Culture Day.

Tawfiq Khan, Raheela Khan, Sadia Batul, and Muhammad Hamza sang beautiful songs and received applause from the audience.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that Punjabis all over the world have a unique identity everywhere.

The province of Punjab mirrors the best culture, while highlighting cultural values was a practical demonstration of love for one's culture.

Meanwhile, a Punjabi mushaira was also organized in connection with the day, which was presided over by Anjum Jatiana. Wafa Chishti, Qamar-ul-Zaman, Tariq Bhatti, Afzal Khan, Ittfaq Butt and other poets received endorsement from the participants.

The partakers appreciated the decision taken by the Punjab Government to observe Cultural Day and urged to take more steps to promote the Punjabi language.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circles participated in the mushaira.

