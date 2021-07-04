Folk Singer Alan Faqir remembered on his 21st death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Presidential Medal award winner Legendary folk singer, Allan Faqir was remembered on his 21th death anniversary on Sunday.

AlanFaqir Born in the village of Amri in Sindh,in 1932, He belonged to the Mangrachi tribe. Allan Fakir started his journey with a radio station in Hyderabad where he recited the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Relatives, Artists, poets and Musicians organization Aasaa, Sindh University employees workers association (Sewa), political and social activists visited the grave of Alan Faqir, laid flower wreath and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Meanwhile sons of Singer Feroz Alan Faqir, Faheem Alan Faqir, Muhaamad Ali Ghanghro, Danis Manzoor, Shaikh Abdullah kohistani Arif Halepoto, Sikandar Burdi, representatives of different organizations and other participants deplored that no programme at official level was organized by the Sindh Culture department on the death anniversary of folk Singer.

Alan whose vocals were already popular in Sindh, but the song Allah Allah Kar Bhaya with singer Muhammad Ali Shehki became his claim to fame in the mainstream. During his life, Allan Fakir sang many songs in Sindhi, Punjabi, urdu, Seraiki and other languages.

Allan Faqir was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award in 1980 by the government for his services to Sufi and folk music. He also received the Shah Abdul Latif Award, Shahbaz and Kandhkot Awards. Alan Faqir passed away on July 4, 2000 at a local hospital in Karachi.