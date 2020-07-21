UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Folk Singer Performs At Online Programme 'Sur Sangeet'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:15 AM

Folk singer performs at online programme 'Sur Sangeet'

Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has continued its online cultural activities to honor the most senior artists and to provide platform to the younger artists of the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has continued its online cultural activities to honor the most senior artists and to provide platform to the younger artists of the region.

In this regard, famous folk singer from Attock district Hikmat Awan performed at an online programme 'Sur Sangeet' which was anchored by Mah Rukh Khan.

Hikmat Awan shared his life history and career with the public and sung his very popular songs. The programme was a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19.

Director Punjab Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the Council was a platform for the artists of Rawalpindi Division.

Related Topics

Punjab Sur Rawalpindi Attock From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

6 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

6 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.