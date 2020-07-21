Folk singer performs at online programme 'Sur Sangeet'

Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has continued its online cultural activities to honor the most senior artists and to provide platform to the younger artists of the region

In this regard, famous folk singer from Attock district Hikmat Awan performed at an online programme 'Sur Sangeet' which was anchored by Mah Rukh Khan.

Hikmat Awan shared his life history and career with the public and sung his very popular songs. The programme was a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19.

Director Punjab Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the Council was a platform for the artists of Rawalpindi Division.