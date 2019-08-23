Folk singer recovered from Gharhi Taigo: DIG Larkana

The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur late night on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur late night on Thursday.

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Irfan Baloch.

Further investigation was underway.