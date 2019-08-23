UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Folk Singer Recovered From Gharhi Taigo: DIG Larkana

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Folk singer recovered from Gharhi Taigo: DIG Larkana

The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur late night on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur late night on Thursday.

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Irfan Baloch.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Larkana Khairpur From

Recent Stories

Root out for second straight duck as England colla ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzanian journalist arrested for publishing 'fals ..

2 minutes ago

University students to express solidarity with Kas ..

9 minutes ago

PTI government makes model to attract foreign inve ..

2 minutes ago

Fayyaz Solangi assumes as Deputy Commissioner (DC) ..

3 minutes ago

Two distilleries raided, 136 wine bottles,150 litr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.