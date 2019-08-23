Folk Singer Recovered From Gharhi Taigo: DIG Larkana
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:03 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur late night on Thursday.
This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Irfan Baloch.
Further investigation was underway.