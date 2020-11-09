UrduPoint.com
Folk Singers Enthrall Audience At Lok Mela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a Folk Musical Night at Lok Virsa as part of its ongoing Lok Mela.

According to Rawalpindi Arts Council, Deputy Director, Member Punjab Assembly, Farah Agha was the chief guest at the programme while Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Khan, and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Senior Artist Masood Khawaja and Lubna Shahzadi were among the host of the musical night arranged on Sunday.

Famous folk singers and musicians including Afshan Zebi, Qurban Ali Niazi, Bashir Lohar, Rizwana khan , Shoukat Dholi, Sain Muhamamd Aslam, Sain Riaz, Sain Iqbal , Versatile Dance Group and Sami Lok dance party performed at the Punjab musical night.

The singers got a huge applause for their performances.

Farah Agha visited the Punjab pavilion and appreciated the work of the master artisans.

She said that Pakistani handicrafts were well known across the world. The demand of handmade items of the country is increasing day by day. The government is trying to introduce artisans at international level, she added.

