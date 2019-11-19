Folk singers enthralls visitors at Lok Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Famous folk singers from all over Punjab are enthralling visitors at Punjab pavilion in Lok Mela at Lok Virsa set up by Punjab Council of the Arts.

The famous singers Bashir Lohar, Shaukat Dholi, Rizwana Khan, Saeen Iqbal, Iram Abbasi, Ishaq Saqi, Wazir Ali, Hamza Ali, Master Majeed, Sami Khan, Jamil Lohar and others are performing at Punjab pavilion.

The model of entrance gate has been prepared on the pattern of tomb of Ghazi Khan, the founder of Dera Ghazi Khan while cultural house has been depicting the peaceful rural life.

The artisans of wood work, lacquer art, khaddar, vegetable dying, mirror work, truck art, art & craft, doll making, khusa are showing their abilities in Punjab pavilion.