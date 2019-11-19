UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Folk Singers Enthralls Visitors At Lok Mela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Folk singers enthralls visitors at Lok Mela

Famous folk singers from all over Punjab are enthralling visitors at Punjab pavilion in Lok Mela at Lok Virsa set up by Punjab Council of the Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Famous folk singers from all over Punjab are enthralling visitors at Punjab pavilion in Lok Mela at Lok Virsa set up by Punjab Council of the Arts.

The famous singers Bashir Lohar, Shaukat Dholi, Rizwana Khan, Saeen Iqbal, Iram Abbasi, Ishaq Saqi, Wazir Ali, Hamza Ali, Master Majeed, Sami Khan, Jamil Lohar and others are performing at Punjab pavilion.

The model of entrance gate has been prepared on the pattern of tomb of Ghazi Khan, the founder of Dera Ghazi Khan while cultural house has been depicting the peaceful rural life.

The artisans of wood work, lacquer art, khaddar, vegetable dying, mirror work, truck art, art & craft, doll making, khusa are showing their abilities in Punjab pavilion.

Related Topics

Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Ghazi Sami Khan All From

Recent Stories

Wanted member of Afghan dacoits' gang held; Rs. 3. ..

4 minutes ago

Postal rest houses booked till December

4 minutes ago

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: gover ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Ukraine's Claims Against Russia Regar ..

4 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on Youth Enterprise Development' ..

1 minute ago

PTI funeral procession will come out from tribal d ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.