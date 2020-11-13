UrduPoint.com
Folk Singers From Punjab Enthrall Audience

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Folk singers from all over Punjab with their unmatched performance are enthralling in Punjab pavilion in ongoing lok mela at Lok Virsa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Folk singers from all over Punjab with their unmatched performance are enthralling in Punjab pavilion in ongoing lok mela at Lok Virsa.

Famous singers like Zafar Lohar, Bashir Lohar, Shoukat Dholi, Iram Abbasi, Sain Riaz, Azam Hussain, Saeem Iqbal, Hamza Ali and others were among the daily performers at the pavilion.

Tourists from all over the country and diplomats are enjoying the daily musical performance of folk singers and many of them dance on the drum beats.

Executive Director Al Hamra Arts Council Saman Rai also visited the Punjab pavilion and admired the work of master artisans.

She said that, the government should help the artisan to showcase their work to international level and urged that all the provinces should arrange 'Lok Melas' (Festivals) like this in the provincial capitals to spread the cultural heritage in every corner of the country.

Lok Mela will be continued till November 15 at Shakarparian.

