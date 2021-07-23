Follow corona SOPs, CM asks people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to people to remain careful as the number of patients were increasing in the province due to the fourth corona wave.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said people should avoid the virus by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as it was in their interest.

Everyone should exhibit responsible social behavior as the disease was spreading fast again, he said. The people should vaccinate themselves and wear masks as the government could adopt steps for securing the lives of people, the CM added.