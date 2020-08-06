Follow laws for approval; of commercial building construction plans: Deputy Commissioner

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws should be followed and public interest should be kept in mind while approving the construction plans of commercial buildings.
He was presiding over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee, here Thursday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, FDA and other departments.
The DC said that the the proposed land for commercial land should be clear regarding land ownership issues.