UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Follow Laws For Approval; Of Commercial Building Construction Plans: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:28 PM

Follow laws for approval; of commercial building construction plans: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws should be followed and public interest should be kept in mind while approving the construction plans of commercial buildings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws should be followed and public interest should be kept in mind while approving the construction plans of commercial buildings.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee, here Thursday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, FDA and other departments.

The DC said that the the proposed land for commercial land should be clear regarding land ownership issues.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

20 minutes ago

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

2 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

2 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

3 hours ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.