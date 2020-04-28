UrduPoint.com
'Follow SOPs Or Face Closure', Govenor Punjab Warns Masajid Committees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:08 AM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that erring Masajid Committees were playing with lives of people through their flagrant violation of the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) in various cities of the province and the government was being forced to initiate strict action against such Masajid administrative committees

Talking to the journalists during a ceremony to acknowledge the services of volunteers to fight COVID-19 pandemic at the Governor's house, here, he said the reports suggested thousands of Masajid were not observing the protective measures and such situation could raise the number of coronavirus-positive patients to lakhs from thousands.

"Those, not implementing protective measures, against coronavirus will be held responsible," he warned, adding that coronavirus spread would continue surging, if people continued coming out of their homes unmindfully.

The Governor Punjab said the top Ulema had held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, all provincial governors, AJK President and Gilgit-Baltistan Governor and agreed upon 20 points SOPs for Masajid during Ramazan and assured that all protective measures would be taken in letter and spirit.

To a question, the Governor said the government was implementing smart lockdown as well as ensuring that ration should reach those families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs during the current crisis. In order to serve all in need, he said, the government was also working with social welfare organizations.

He said the government in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network (PDN) had set a target to provide ration to 300,000 poor families but now this target had been increased to 500,000. "We will complete this target during the holy month of Ramazan," he added.

The Governor Punjab urged the philanthropists to serve the poor people who had been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the province. He said those serving the poor were heroes and the government would not leave any needy alone in these testing times.

Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar, Akhuwat chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and others were present on the occasion.

