Followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, followers of all religions have equal rights in the country as they were playing an active role in the national development.

He expressed these views in a event organized by CSJ and PCMR in collaboration with local rights-based organizations included Ministry for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, the Punjab government, the National Commission for Justice and Peace, Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation and Ajoka Theatre to observe the National Minorities Day at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here.

A theatrical performance by Ajoka Theatre titled "Bullah" was also featured depicting the life experiences & lessons of Sufi saint Bulleh Shah with the aim of fostering a culture of inter-faith and inter-communal harmony besides respect for human dignity.

Other speakers also highlighted the role of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and applauded the efforts of the PTI's government for the betterment of minorities.

The convention was attended by Tariq Gill,former MPA, Naveed Amir Jeeva, MNA, Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, Saroop Ijaz, Advocate High Court, and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Grand Imaam of Badshaahi Mosque.