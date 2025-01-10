Followers of religions must fulfill social responsibilities to tackle global challenges: Dr. Hussain Chaqmi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Religions are vital components in the evolution of humanity and for the advancement of human society, it is essential to embrace a comprehensive and inclusive ideology.

These views were expressed by participants during a conference titled "Social Responsibilities of Religious Followers and Contemporary Global Challenges", organized by the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar in collaboration with Hum Log on Friday.

Addressing the global challenges requires followers of religions to practice their faiths in true spirit. Through interfaith harmony, humanity can be served, and future calamities and ongoing challenges can be effectively addressed. Religions, as powerful sources of moral guidance, offer principles that inspire individuals and societies to adopt responsible approaches to contemporary issues.

The conference emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among all religions and the necessity of collective efforts to address shared concerns, promote peace, and establish justice globally. The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Christian prayers.

The conference was attended by distinguished personalities, including Ali Banfshe Khah, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hussain Chaqmi, Director General of the Cultural Center of Iran in Peshawar, Augustine Jacob, Chairman of Hum Log, Wazirzada, Former Minister for Minority Affairs

Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Ravi Kumar, Bishop Ernest Jacob Dr. Muhammad Nazir, Professor at Peshawar Agricultural University Naz Parveen, Director of China Window, Akbar Sethi, Provincial President of Pakistan Hindkoan Tehreek, Muhammad Maqsood Ahmed Salafi, Allama Muhammad Shoaib and a large number of Christian and Hindu community members, alongside other dignitaries.

Dr. Hussain Chaqmi warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of recognizing truth, freedom, peace, security, and justice in line with divine teachings. He stressed addressing pressing issues such as deprivation, famine, hunger, extremism, and natural disasters effectively.

He underscored the importance of achieving peaceful coexistence, security, and tranquility in human society, asserting that true peace is only possible when no one is oppressed, nor anyone an oppressor.

He further noted the heightened role of religions in tackling global challenges in today's interconnected "global village." Religions emphasize values like truth, honesty, justice, and opposition to tyranny, which, if practiced, help individuals curb their destructive and immoral tendencies.

Today, the battle between good and evil has taken a global dimension, he remarked. It is our collective responsibility as members of the international community to consciously resist oppression and strive for meaningful justice and a corruption-free world.

Speakers urged all religions to unite for peace and coexistence. They highlighted that followers of all faiths in Pakistan live together in a spirit of unity, brotherhood, and friendship. They reaffirmed that all religions preach peace and oppose violence and bloodshed.

Terrorism has no connection with any religion, nor does any sacred text of any faith endorse such actions.