Following Covid SOP discipline must for all: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday describing the highest toll of 201 deaths recorded on Tuesday as "alarming" said following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) discipline was must for all.

"New Covid cases increased by 800, yesterday to 5292 & alarmingly highest toll of 201 deaths was recorded," the President said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"All efforts of economic recovery & livelihood are under threat. Hospital beds, ICUs (Intensive Care Units), Oxygen, ventilators may become inadequate if numbers go up. We MUST follow SOP discipline," he added in his tweet.

