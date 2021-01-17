UrduPoint.com
Following Footsteps Of Bibi Fatima (R.A), Essential For Success In Life: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The martyrdom day of Hazrat Bibi Fatima-tu-Zahara (R.A.) was observed here and tributes were paid to her sacrifices for the sake of islam.

In this regard, two mourning processions took place Sunday afternoon at Hashtnagri and in evening at Imambargah Hassania Sadar.

Addressing the participants, Allama Syed Musa Raza Al-Husseini highlighted the various stages of life of Hazrat Bibi Fatima (R.A) and said that she always worked with dedication either the grounds of Jihad by providing first-aid facilities to wounded fighters or paving the guiding principles for entire females of the world by fulfilling all the responsibilities of a daughter, a housewife, and a mother.

Our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) loved her so much and given the name of Syeda-tun-Nisa-Alamin (the leader of women in Jannah).

